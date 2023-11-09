Hello User
MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -2 %. The stock closed at 19.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.14 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day, the open price for MFS Intercorp was 19.14 and the close price was 19.53. The stock had a high of 19.14 and a low of 19.14. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.96 and the 52-week low is 6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 1 share.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 11:12 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for MFS Intercorp stock is 19.14, and the high price is also 19.14.

09 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.14, down -2% from yesterday's ₹19.53

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 19.14. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.39, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by this amount.

09 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹19.53 on last trading day

On the last day, MFS Intercorp had a trading volume of 1 share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the share was 19.53.

