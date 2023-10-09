Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 15.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.63 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp opened at 15.4 and closed at 15.39. The highest price reached during the day was 15.4, while the lowest price was 14.63. The market capitalization of MFS Intercorp is 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 19.2 and 6.4 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 98.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST MFS Intercorp Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹14.63, down -4.94% from yesterday's ₹15.39

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 14.63 with a percent change of -4.94. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.94%. The net change is -0.76, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.76. Overall, this suggests that MFS Intercorp stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹15.39 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 98. The closing price for the shares was 15.39.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.