MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of MFS Intercorp was ₹14.34 and the close price was ₹14.63. The stock reached a high of ₹15.36 and a low of ₹14.34. The market capitalization is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high is ₹19.2 and the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The trading volume on the BSE was 7531 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST
MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹14.63 on last trading day
