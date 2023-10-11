Hello User
MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
MFS Intercorp stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 15.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.9 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp, the stock opened at 15.05 and closed at 15.33. The stock reached a high of 16.09 and a low of 14.57 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.2, while the 52-week low is 6.4. A total of 53,475 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹15.9, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹15.66

Based on the current data, the stock price of MFS Intercorp is 15.9. There has been a 1.53 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.24.

11 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.08, up 4.89% from yesterday's ₹15.33

The current price of MFS Intercorp stock is 16.08. There has been a 4.89% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

11 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹15.33 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 53,475. The closing price for the shares was 15.33.

