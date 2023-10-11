MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp, the stock opened at ₹15.05 and closed at ₹15.33. The stock reached a high of ₹16.09 and a low of ₹14.57 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.2, while the 52-week low is ₹6.4. A total of 53,475 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
