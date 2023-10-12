Hello User
MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 4.85 %. The stock closed at 15.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.42 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading, the open price for MFS Intercorp was 16.08, and the close price was 15.66. The stock reached a high of 16.44 and a low of 14.88 during the day. The stock had a market capitalization of 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 19.2, while the 52-week low was 6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,246 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹15.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 33,246. The closing price of the stock was 15.66.

