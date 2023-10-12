MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for MFS Intercorp was ₹16.08, and the close price was ₹15.66. The stock reached a high of ₹16.44 and a low of ₹14.88 during the day. The stock had a market capitalization of 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹19.2, while the 52-week low was ₹6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,246 shares.
12 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST
MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹15.66 on last trading day
