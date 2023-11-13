Hello User
MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
MFS Intercorp stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 18.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.1 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp opened at 19.1 and closed at 18.76. The stock reached a high of 19.1 and a low of 19.1 throughout the day. The market capitalization of MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.96 and the 52-week low is 6.4. On the BSE, a total of 1797 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.1, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹18.76

Based on the current data, the stock price of MFS Intercorp is 19.1. There has been a 1.81 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.34.

13 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹18.76 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1797. The closing price for the shares was 18.76.

