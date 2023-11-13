MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp opened at ₹19.1 and closed at ₹18.76. The stock reached a high of ₹19.1 and a low of ₹19.1 throughout the day. The market capitalization of MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.96 and the 52-week low is ₹6.4. On the BSE, a total of 1797 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.