MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp opened at ₹19.1 and closed at ₹18.76. The stock reached a high of ₹19.1 and a low of ₹19.1 throughout the day. The market capitalization of MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.96 and the 52-week low is ₹6.4. On the BSE, a total of 1797 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of MFS Intercorp is ₹19.1. There has been a 1.81 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.34.
On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1797. The closing price for the shares was ₹18.76.
