MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for MFS Intercorp was ₹16.89 and the close price was ₹16.43. The stock reached a high of ₹17.25 and a low of ₹15.61 during the day. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.2 and the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 8762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.