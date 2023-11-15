Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 19.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day, the opening price, closing price, high, and low price of MFS Intercorp were all 19.1. The market capitalization is 0.0 cr, and the 52-week high is 19.96, while the 52-week low is 6.4. The BSE volume for the day was 101 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹19.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of MFS Intercorp BSE shares was recorded at 101 shares. The closing price of the shares was 19.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.