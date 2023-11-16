Hello User
MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp shares plummet in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.85 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp's stock opened at 18.9 and closed at 19. The stock had a high of 18.9 and a low of 18.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.96, while the 52-week low is 6.4. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹18.85, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹19

The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is 18.85 with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹19 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 120. The closing price for the shares was 19.

