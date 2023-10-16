MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp closed today at ₹16.75, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹15.96

On the last day of trading, the open price for MFS Intercorp was ₹17.64. The stock closed at ₹16.8, with a high of ₹17.64 and a low of ₹15.96. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.2, while the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The BSE volume for MFS Intercorp was 7,840 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp closed today at ₹16.75, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹15.96 Today, the closing price of MFS Intercorp stock is ₹16.75, which represents a 4.95% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹15.96. The net change in the stock price is 0.79. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value today.

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for MFS Intercorp stock is ₹16.75, while the low is ₹15.17.

MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.75, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹15.96 The stock price of MFS Intercorp has increased by 4.95% with a net change of 0.79. The current price of the stock is ₹16.75.

MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹15.17, down -4.95% from yesterday's ₹15.96 The current data of MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is ₹15.17. There has been a percent change of -4.95, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -0.79. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in price.

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of MFS Intercorp stock was ₹15.17, while the high price reached ₹16.49.

MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.39, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹15.96 The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is ₹16.39, showing a 2.69% percent change and a net change of 0.43. Click here for MFS Intercorp News

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range Today, the stock of MFS Intercorp reached a low of ₹15.17 and a high of ₹16.49.

MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.39, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹15.96 The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is ₹16.39, with a net change of 0.43 and a percent change of 2.69. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.69% from its previous closing price.

MFS Intercorp Live Updates MFS INTERCORP More Information

MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.39, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹15.96 The stock price of MFS Intercorp has increased by 2.69% or ₹0.43, reaching a price of ₹16.39.

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of MFS Intercorp stock was ₹15.17 and the high price was ₹16.49.

MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹15.3, down -4.14% from yesterday's ₹15.96 The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is ₹15.3. There has been a percent change of -4.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.66, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price.

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high price for MFS Intercorp stock is ₹16.49 and the low price is ₹15.4.

MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.39, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹15.96 The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is ₹16.39. It has experienced a 2.69% percent change, resulting in a net change of 0.43.

MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.49, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹15.96 The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is ₹16.49. It has experienced a 3.32% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.53. Click here for MFS Intercorp Profit Loss

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of MFS Intercorp stock was ₹16.28, while the high price reached ₹16.49.

MFS Intercorp Live Updates MFS INTERCORP More Information

MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.49, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹15.96 The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is ₹16.49. There has been a percent change of 3.32, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.53, further confirming the upward trend. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹15.96, down -5% from yesterday's ₹16.8 Based on the current data, the stock price of MFS Intercorp is ₹15.96. There has been a 5% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.84.

MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹16.8 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume of MFS Intercorp was 7840 shares, and the closing price was ₹16.8.