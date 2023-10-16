Hello User
MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp closed today at 16.75, up 4.95% from yesterday's 15.96

11 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 4.95 %. The stock closed at 15.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.75 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading, the open price for MFS Intercorp was 17.64. The stock closed at 16.8, with a high of 17.64 and a low of 15.96. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.2, while the 52-week low is 6.4. The BSE volume for MFS Intercorp was 7,840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp closed today at ₹16.75, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹15.96

Today, the closing price of MFS Intercorp stock is 16.75, which represents a 4.95% increase from yesterday's closing price of 15.96. The net change in the stock price is 0.79. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value today.

16 Oct 2023, 05:46 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for MFS Intercorp stock is 16.75, while the low is 15.17.

16 Oct 2023, 03:09 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.75, up 4.95% from yesterday's ₹15.96

The stock price of MFS Intercorp has increased by 4.95% with a net change of 0.79. The current price of the stock is 16.75.

16 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹15.17, down -4.95% from yesterday's ₹15.96

The current data of MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 15.17. There has been a percent change of -4.95, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -0.79. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant drop in price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of MFS Intercorp stock was 15.17, while the high price reached 16.49.

16 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.39, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹15.96

The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is 16.39, showing a 2.69% percent change and a net change of 0.43.

Click here for MFS Intercorp News

16 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock of MFS Intercorp reached a low of 15.17 and a high of 16.49.

16 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.39, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹15.96

The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is 16.39, with a net change of 0.43 and a percent change of 2.69. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.69% from its previous closing price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST MFS Intercorp Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.39, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹15.96

The stock price of MFS Intercorp has increased by 2.69% or 0.43, reaching a price of 16.39.

16 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of MFS Intercorp stock was 15.17 and the high price was 16.49.

16 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹15.3, down -4.14% from yesterday's ₹15.96

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 15.3. There has been a percent change of -4.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.66, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for MFS Intercorp stock is 16.49 and the low price is 15.4.

16 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.39, up 2.69% from yesterday's ₹15.96

The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is 16.39. It has experienced a 2.69% percent change, resulting in a net change of 0.43.

16 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.49, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹15.96

The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is 16.49. It has experienced a 3.32% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.53.

Click here for MFS Intercorp Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of MFS Intercorp stock was 16.28, while the high price reached 16.49.

16 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST MFS Intercorp Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.49, up 3.32% from yesterday's ₹15.96

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 16.49. There has been a percent change of 3.32, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.53, further confirming the upward trend. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹15.96, down -5% from yesterday's ₹16.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of MFS Intercorp is 15.96. There has been a 5% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.84.

16 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹16.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of MFS Intercorp was 7840 shares, and the closing price was 16.8.

