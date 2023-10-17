Hello User
MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp closed today at 16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's 15.84

11 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 15.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.63 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp, the stock opened at 16.49 and closed at 15.96. The stock had a high of 16.75 and a low of 15.17. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.2 and the 52-week low is 6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,418 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp closed today at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

Today, the closing price of MFS Intercorp stock was 16.63, which represents a 4.99% increase from yesterday's closing price of 15.84. The net change in the stock price was 0.79.

17 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of MFS Intercorp stock was 16.11 and the high price was 16.63.

17 Oct 2023, 03:03 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 16.63. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.79, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced growth and is currently trading at a higher price compared to the previous period.

17 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The current data of MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 16.63. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.79, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.79 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for MFS Intercorp stock is 16.11, while the high price is 16.63.

17 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

Based on the current data, the stock price of MFS Intercorp is 16.63 with a percent change of 4.99. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.79, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for MFS Intercorp News

17 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days16.04
10 Days15.52
20 Days15.14
50 Days14.71
100 Days12.15
300 Days12.34
17 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for MFS Intercorp stock is 16.63, while the low is 16.11.

17 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST MFS Intercorp Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The current data of MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 16.63. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.79, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is 16.63. There has been a 4.99% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.79.

Click here for MFS Intercorp Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for MFS Intercorp stock is 16.11, while the high price is 16.63.

17 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that its price is 16.63. There has been a 4.99% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.79.

17 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The MFS Intercorp stock reached a low of 16.11 and a high of 16.63 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the stock price is 16.63. There has been a 4.99% percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 0.79.

Click here for MFS Intercorp Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.5, up 4.17% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The stock price of MFS Intercorp is currently 16.5. It has experienced a percent change of 4.17, which corresponds to a net change of 0.66.

17 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for MFS Intercorp stock is as follows: Today's low price: 16.11 Today's high price: 16.5

17 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST MFS Intercorp Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.5, up 4.17% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 16.5. There has been a 4.17% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.66.

17 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹15.96 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of MFS Intercorp BSE shares was 16,418. The closing price of the shares was 15.96.

