MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp closed today at 16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's 15.84

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp, the stock opened at ₹16.49 and closed at ₹15.96. The stock had a high of ₹16.75 and a low of ₹15.17. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.2 and the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,418 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of MFS Intercorp stock was ₹16.63, which represents a 4.99% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹15.84. The net change in the stock price was ₹0.79.
Today, the low price of MFS Intercorp stock was ₹16.11 and the high price was ₹16.63.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|16.04
|10 Days
|15.52
|20 Days
|15.14
|50 Days
|14.71
|100 Days
|12.15
|300 Days
|12.34
On the last day, the volume of MFS Intercorp BSE shares was 16,418. The closing price of the shares was ₹15.96.
