MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp closed today at 17.34, up 4.27% from yesterday's 16.63

12 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
MFS Intercorp stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 4.27 %. The stock closed at 16.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.34 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp opened at 16.5 and closed at 15.84. The stock had a high of 16.63 and a low of 16.11. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.2, while the 52-week low is 6.4. A total of 9,413 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp closed today at ₹17.34, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹16.63

The closing price of MFS Intercorp stock today is 17.34, which is a 4.27% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is +0.71. Yesterday's closing price was 16.63.

18 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The MFS Intercorp stock reached a low of 15.8 and a high of 17.35 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹17.34, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹16.63

The MFS Intercorp stock currently has a price of 17.34. It has experienced a 4.27% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.71.

Click here for MFS Intercorp AGM

18 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The current data shows that the stock price of MFS Intercorp is 16.63, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 0.79. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and the net change in price is 0.79. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for MFS Intercorp stock is 16.63, while the low price is 16.11.

18 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The current data of MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 16.63, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 0.79. This means that the stock has increased by 4.99% from its previous price and has gained 0.79 points.

18 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days16.14
10 Days15.60
20 Days15.19
50 Days14.76
100 Days12.21
300 Days12.34
18 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of MFS Intercorp stock today was 16.11 while the high price reached 16.63.

18 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 16.63, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 0.79. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive change of 4.99%. The net change of 0.79 suggests that the stock has gained 0.79 in value. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for MFS Intercorp stock.

18 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST MFS Intercorp Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:29 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The stock price of MFS Intercorp is currently 16.63. It has experienced a 4.99% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.79.

18 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of MFS Intercorp stock is 16.11, while the high price is 16.63.

18 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

Based on the current data, the stock price of MFS Intercorp is 16.63. The percent change is 4.99, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.79, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 0.79.

18 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for MFS Intercorp stock is 16.63, while the low is 16.11.

18 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

Based on the current data, the stock price of MFS Intercorp is 16.63. There has been a 4.99% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.79.

18 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is 16.63, which represents a 4.99% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.79.

Click here for MFS Intercorp Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for MFS Intercorp stock is 16.11, while the high price is 16.63.

18 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST MFS Intercorp Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The stock price of MFS Intercorp has increased by 4.99%, resulting in a net change of 0.79. The current stock price is 16.63.

18 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹16.63, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹15.84

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is at 16.63. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.79, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.79 in value.

18 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹15.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp, the total volume of shares traded was 9413. The closing price for the shares was 15.84.

