MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp opened at ₹17.35 and closed at ₹16.63. The stock had a high of ₹17.35 and a low of ₹15.8. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.2, while the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 2673 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.