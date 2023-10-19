Hello User
MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
MFS Intercorp stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 4.27 %. The stock closed at 16.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.34 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp opened at 17.35 and closed at 16.63. The stock had a high of 17.35 and a low of 15.8. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.2, while the 52-week low is 6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 2673 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The MFS Intercorp stock reached a low price of 15.8 and a high price of 17.35 today.

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST MFS Intercorp Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹17.34, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹16.63

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 17.34. There has been a percent change of 4.27, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.71, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹16.63 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp, there were a total of 2673 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for these shares was 16.63.

