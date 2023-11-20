MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

MFS Intercorp's stock opened at ₹18.48 and closed at ₹18.85 on the last day of trading. The stock's high and low for the day were both ₹18.48. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹19.96 and ₹6.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.