MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 18.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.48 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

MFS Intercorp's stock opened at 18.48 and closed at 18.85 on the last day of trading. The stock's high and low for the day were both 18.48. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 19.96 and 6.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹18.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp, the BSE volume was 140 shares. The closing price for the stock was 18.85.

