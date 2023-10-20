Hello User
MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 18.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.95 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp, the stock opened at 16.48 and closed at 17.34. The highest price recorded during the day was 18.2, while the lowest price was 16.48. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.2, while the 52-week low is 6.4. The total BSE volume for MFS Intercorp on this day was 30,982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The MFS Intercorp stock reached a low of 18 and a high of 18.96 today.

20 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹18.95, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹18.06

The stock price of MFS Intercorp has increased by 4.93% or 0.89. The current stock price is 18.95.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST MFS Intercorp Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹18.9, up 4.65% from yesterday's ₹18.06

According to the current data, the MFS Intercorp stock is priced at 18.9. It has experienced a 4.65% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 0.84.

20 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹18.96, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹18.06

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 18.96. There has been a 4.98% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.9.

20 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹17.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,982. The closing price for the shares was 17.34.

