MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp, the stock opened at ₹16.48 and closed at ₹17.34. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹18.2, while the lowest price was ₹16.48. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.2, while the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The total BSE volume for MFS Intercorp on this day was 30,982 shares.
The MFS Intercorp stock reached a low of ₹18 and a high of ₹18.96 today.
The stock price of MFS Intercorp has increased by 4.93% or ₹0.89. The current stock price is ₹18.95.
According to the current data, the MFS Intercorp stock is priced at ₹18.9. It has experienced a 4.65% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 0.84.
The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is ₹18.96. There has been a 4.98% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.9.
On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,982. The closing price for the shares was ₹17.34.
