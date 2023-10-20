MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp, the stock opened at ₹16.48 and closed at ₹17.34. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹18.2, while the lowest price was ₹16.48. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.2, while the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The total BSE volume for MFS Intercorp on this day was 30,982 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.