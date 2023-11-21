Hello User
MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 21 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 18.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.12 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp had an opening price of 18.12 and a closing price of 18.48. The stock had a high of 18.12 and a low of 18.12 throughout the day. The market capitalization of MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.96, while the 52-week low is 6.4. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for MFS Intercorp stock is 17.76, and the high price is also 17.76.

21 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST MFS Intercorp Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹18.48 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the BSE, a total of 50 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 18.48.

