MFS Intercorp Share Price Live blog for 21 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp had an opening price of ₹18.12 and a closing price of ₹18.48. The stock had a high of ₹18.12 and a low of ₹18.12 throughout the day. The market capitalization of MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.96, while the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.