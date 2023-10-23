comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 4.69 %. The stock closed at 18.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.85 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS IntercorpPremium
MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp's stock opened at 18 and closed at 18.06. The highest price recorded during the day was 18.96, while the lowest was 17.21. The market capitalization of the company stands at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.2, while the 52-week low is 6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,851 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:49:06 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.85, up 4.69% from yesterday's ₹18.96

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 19.85. There has been a 4.69% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.89.

23 Oct 2023, 01:35:10 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 01:35:10 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days17.37
10 Days16.70
20 Days15.76
50 Days15.10
100 Days12.56
300 Days12.40
23 Oct 2023, 01:12:53 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

MFS Intercorp stock had a low price of 18.58 and a high price of 19.90 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:07:00 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹18.58, down -2% from yesterday's ₹18.96

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 18.58. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.38, showing a decrease of 0.38 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:03:31 PM IST

MFS Intercorp Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:28:15 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.35, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹18.96

The current stock price for MFS Intercorp is 19.35, representing a 2.06% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.39.

23 Oct 2023, 12:13:30 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:13:30 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of MFS Intercorp stock today was 18.58, while the high price reached 19.90.

23 Oct 2023, 11:53:54 AM IST

MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.35, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹18.96

The current data shows that the stock price of MFS Intercorp is 19.35, with a percent change of 2.06 and a net change of 0.39. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.06% and the net change in price is an increase of 0.39.

23 Oct 2023, 11:23:29 AM IST

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The MFS Intercorp stock had a low price of 18.58 and a high price of 19.90 today.

23 Oct 2023, 11:19:07 AM IST

MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.35, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹18.96

The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is 19.35. It has experienced a percent change of 2.06, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 0.39, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:39:26 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:39:26 AM IST

MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.25, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹18.96

The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is 19.25. It has experienced a 1.53% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.29.

23 Oct 2023, 10:28:52 AM IST

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock price of MFS Intercorp reached a low of 18.58 and a high of 19.90.

23 Oct 2023, 10:06:53 AM IST

MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.25, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹18.96

The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is 19.25. The stock has experienced a 1.53% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 0.29.

23 Oct 2023, 09:58:07 AM IST

MFS Intercorp Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 08:17:48 AM IST

MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹18.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,851. The closing price for the shares was 18.06.

