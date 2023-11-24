Hello User
MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 17.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.07 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp, the stock opened at 17.07 and closed at 17.41. The stock had a high of 17.07 and a low of 17.07. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.96 and the 52-week low is 6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 1 share.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹17.07, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹17.41

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 17.07. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.95. The net change is -0.34, indicating a decline in the stock value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹17.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1. The closing price of each share was 17.41.

