MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp closed today at ₹19.54, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.93

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp's stock opened at ₹19.96 and closed at ₹19.57. The stock reached a high of ₹19.96 and a low of ₹19.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.9, while the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 3937 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp closed today at ₹19.54, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.93 Today, the closing price of MFS Intercorp stock was ₹19.54, which represents a decrease of 1.96% from the previous day's closing price of ₹19.93. The net change is -0.39, indicating a decline in the stock price.

MFS Intercorp share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 18.11 10 Days 17.13 20 Days 16.02 50 Days 15.22 100 Days 12.66 300 Days 12.38

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the low price for today is ₹19.9 and the high price is ₹19.96.

MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹19.57 on last trading day On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3937. The closing price for the shares was ₹19.57.