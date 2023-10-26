Hello User
MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp closed today at 19.54, down -1.96% from yesterday's 19.93

8 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 19.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.54 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp's stock opened at 19.96 and closed at 19.57. The stock reached a high of 19.96 and a low of 19.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.9, while the 52-week low is 6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 3937 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp closed today at ₹19.54, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.93

26 Oct 2023, 05:48 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 03:18 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.54, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.93

26 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.54, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.93

26 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.54, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.93

26 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days18.11
10 Days17.13
20 Days16.02
50 Days15.22
100 Days12.66
300 Days12.38
26 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.54, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.93

26 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST MFS Intercorp Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.54, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.93

26 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.54, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.93

26 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

26 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST MFS Intercorp Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹19.57 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3937. The closing price for the shares was 19.57.

