comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp closed today at 19.15, down -2% from yesterday's 19.54
BackBack

MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp closed today at ₹19.15, down -2% from yesterday's ₹19.54

9 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -2 %. The stock closed at 19.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.15 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS IntercorpPremium
MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading, the open price of MFS Intercorp was 19.54 and the close price was 19.93. The stock had a high of 19.54 and a low of 19.54. The market capitalization was 0.0 cr and the 52-week high was 19.96, while the 52-week low was 6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 1 share.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:39:52 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed today at ₹19.15, down -2% from yesterday's ₹19.54

Today, the closing price of MFS Intercorp stock was 19.15, which represents a decrease of 2% compared to yesterday's closing price of 19.54. The net change in the stock price was -0.39.

27 Oct 2023, 05:37:58 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of MFS Intercorp reached a low of 19.15 and a high of 19.54 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:12:07 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.15, down -2% from yesterday's ₹19.54

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that its price is 19.15. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.39, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.39.

27 Oct 2023, 02:38:21 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.15, down -2% from yesterday's ₹19.54

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 19.15. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.39, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.39. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:27:09 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The MFS Intercorp stock had a low price of 19.15 and a high price of 19.54 today.

27 Oct 2023, 01:55:24 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.54, up 0% from yesterday's ₹19.54

The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is 19.54 with no net change in price.

27 Oct 2023, 01:40:38 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days18.77
10 Days17.55
20 Days16.31
50 Days15.35
100 Days12.76
300 Days12.40
27 Oct 2023, 01:14:38 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

MFS Intercorp stock's low price for today was 19.54, and the high price for today was also 19.54.

27 Oct 2023, 01:13:53 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.54, up 0% from yesterday's ₹19.54

Based on the current data, the stock price of MFS Intercorp is 19.54. There has been no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0.

Click here for MFS Intercorp Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 12:58:42 PM IST

MFS Intercorp Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:37:51 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price update :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.54, up 0% from yesterday's ₹19.54

The current data for MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 19.54. There has been no change in the price, with a net change of 0.

27 Oct 2023, 12:16:11 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for MFS Intercorp stock is as follows: Today's low price: 19.54 Today's high price: 19.54

27 Oct 2023, 12:01:41 PM IST

MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.54, up 0% from yesterday's ₹19.54

The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is 19.54. There has been no change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.

27 Oct 2023, 11:14:33 AM IST

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low price data for MFS Intercorp stock is 19.54.

27 Oct 2023, 10:17:13 AM IST

MFS Intercorp share price live: Today's Price range

Today's high and low price for MFS Intercorp stock is 19.54.

27 Oct 2023, 10:00:00 AM IST

MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.54, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.93

The current data of MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is 19.54 with a percent change of -1.96 and a net change of -0.39. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.96% and the net change is a decrease of 0.39.

27 Oct 2023, 09:50:01 AM IST

MFS Intercorp Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:02:46 AM IST

MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.54, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.93

The current stock price of MFS Intercorp is 19.54, which represents a decrease of 1.96% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.39.

27 Oct 2023, 08:06:48 AM IST

MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹19.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp had a BSE volume of 1 share and closed at a price of 19.93.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App