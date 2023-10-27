MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp closed today at ₹19.15, down -2% from yesterday's ₹19.54

On the last day of trading, the open price of MFS Intercorp was ₹19.54 and the close price was ₹19.93. The stock had a high of ₹19.54 and a low of ₹19.54. The market capitalization was 0.0 cr and the 52-week high was ₹19.96, while the 52-week low was ₹6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 1 share. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

MFS Intercorp share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 18.77 10 Days 17.55 20 Days 16.31 50 Days 15.35 100 Days 12.76 300 Days 12.40

MFS Intercorp share price NSE Live :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.54, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹19.93 The current data of MFS Intercorp stock shows that the price is ₹19.54 with a percent change of -1.96 and a net change of -0.39. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.96% and the net change is a decrease of 0.39.

MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹19.93 on last trading day On the last day of trading, MFS Intercorp had a BSE volume of 1 share and closed at a price of ₹19.93.