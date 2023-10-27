MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp closed today at 19.15, down -2% from yesterday's 19.54

On the last day of trading, the open price of MFS Intercorp was ₹19.54 and the close price was ₹19.93. The stock had a high of ₹19.54 and a low of ₹19.54. The market capitalization was 0.0 cr and the 52-week high was ₹19.96, while the 52-week low was ₹6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 1 share.

