MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, the open price for MFS Intercorp was ₹19.54, and the close price was also ₹19.54. The stock had a high of ₹19.54 and a low of ₹19.15. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.96, while the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 81 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data on MFS Intercorp stock shows that the stock price is ₹19.15. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.39, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹0.39. Overall, the stock price of MFS Intercorp has decreased.
On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 81. The closing price for the shares was ₹19.54.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!