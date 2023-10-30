MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, the open price for MFS Intercorp was ₹19.54, and the close price was also ₹19.54. The stock had a high of ₹19.54 and a low of ₹19.15. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹19.96, while the 52-week low is ₹6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 81 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.