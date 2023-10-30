Hello User
MFS Intercorp share price Today Live Updates : MFS Intercorp stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MFS Intercorp stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -2 %. The stock closed at 19.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.15 per share. Investors should monitor MFS Intercorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MFS Intercorp

On the last day of trading, the open price for MFS Intercorp was 19.54, and the close price was also 19.54. The stock had a high of 19.54 and a low of 19.15. The market capitalization for MFS Intercorp is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 19.96, while the 52-week low is 6.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 81 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Today :MFS Intercorp trading at ₹19.15, down -2% from yesterday's ₹19.54

The current data on MFS Intercorp stock shows that the stock price is 19.15. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.39, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.39. Overall, the stock price of MFS Intercorp has decreased.

30 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST MFS Intercorp share price Live :MFS Intercorp closed at ₹19.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MFS Intercorp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 81. The closing price for the shares was 19.54.

