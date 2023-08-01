M&M Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM ISTLivemint
M&M stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 1475.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1488 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was ₹1476.3, with the closing price at ₹1475.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1492.35 and a low of ₹1470.05. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹178,233.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 49,216 shares.
01 Aug 2023, 11:04:32 AM IST
