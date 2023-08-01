Hello User
M&M Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:02 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 1475.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1484.8 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was 1476.3, and the closing price was 1475.95. The stock reached a high of 1492.35 and a low of 1470.05 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently 177868.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 48879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:03 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1475.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for M&M on the BSE was 48,893. The closing price of the shares was 1475.95.

