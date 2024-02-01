Hello User
M&M Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 2.08 %. The stock closed at 1620.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1653.85 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of M&M stock was 1619.85 and the closing price was 1620.2. The stock reached a high of 1657.4 and a low of 1609.25 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 198025.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 75097 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 75,097. The closing price for the shares was 1,620.2.

