M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees gains on the market

On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1497.55 and the close price was also ₹1497.55. The high for the day was ₹1497.55 and the low was ₹1455.6. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹174,659.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 45,061 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1466.15 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 7.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the price has gone up by ₹7.45.
On the last day of trading, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 45,061 shares for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The closing price for M&M shares on this day was ₹1,497.55.
