M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees gains on the market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 1458.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1466.15 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1497.55 and the close price was also 1497.55. The high for the day was 1497.55 and the low was 1455.6. The market capitalization of M&M is 174,659.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 45,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1466.15, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1458.7

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1466.15 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 7.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% and the price has gone up by 7.45.

01 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1497.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 45,061 shares for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The closing price for M&M shares on this day was 1,497.55.

