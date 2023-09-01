Hello User
M&M Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1583.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1576.1 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M was 1589. The stock closed at 1583.4. The highest price reached during the day was 1589.75, while the lowest price was 1567.1. The market capitalization of M&M is 188,672.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85, and the 52-week low is 1124. The total BSE volume for M&M was 51,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1583.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of M&M shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 51,858 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1583.4.

