Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
M&M Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 1475.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1493.25 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1476.3 and the close price was 1475.95. The stock had a high of 1503.85 and a low of 1470.05. The market capitalization of M&M was 178754.56 crore. The 52-week high was 1594.85 and the 52-week low was 1124. The stock had a trading volume of 119707 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:11:12 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1475.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 119,707. The closing price for the shares was 1,475.95.

