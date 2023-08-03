comScore
M&M Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 1493.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1485.3 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was 1493.25 and the closing price remained the same. The stock reached a high of 1496.85 and a low of 1465.65 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 177,802.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 27,532 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:08:14 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1493.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 27,532. The closing price for the shares was 1,493.25.

