M&M Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) stock opened at ₹1570 and closed at ₹1556.7. The highest price during the day was ₹1575.05, while the lowest price was ₹1550.45. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹185,984.95 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1670 and a low of ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares was 68,185.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.