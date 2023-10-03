Hello User
M&M Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 1556.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1553.65 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) stock opened at 1570 and closed at 1556.7. The highest price during the day was 1575.05, while the lowest price was 1550.45. The market capitalization of M&M is 185,984.95 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1670 and a low of 1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares was 68,185.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1556.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 68,185. The closing price for the shares was 1556.7.

