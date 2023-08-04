comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 09:43:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.7 0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 590 -0.1%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 616.2 -0.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 459.15 0.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.5 -0.25%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 1468.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1473.35 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the open and close prices for M&M were both 1485.8. The stock reached a high of 1501 and a low of 1449.05. The market capitalization for M&M is 175773.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 101,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:45:07 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1473.35, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1468.35

The current stock price of M&M is 1473.35. The percent change in the stock price is 0.34, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 5 points.

Click here for M&M Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:34:46 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1475.35, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1468.35

The current price of M&M stock is 1475.35 with a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 7, suggesting that the stock has gained 7 in value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:19:49 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1479.95, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1468.35

As per the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1479.95 with a percent change of 0.79. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.79% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 11.6, indicating that the stock has gained 11.6 points from the previous day's closing price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:01:48 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1468.35, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1485.8

The current data of M&M stock shows that the price is 1468.35. The percent change is -1.17%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.45, suggesting a decline of 17.45 in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 08:08:41 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1485.8 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, a total volume of 101,531 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 1,485.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout