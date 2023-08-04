M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the open and close prices for M&M were both ₹1485.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1501 and a low of ₹1449.05. The market capitalization for M&M is ₹175773.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 101,531 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1473.35, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1468.35
The current stock price of M&M is ₹1473.35. The percent change in the stock price is 0.34, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 5 points.
Click here for M&M Profit Loss
M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1475.35, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1468.35
The current price of M&M stock is ₹1475.35 with a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 7, suggesting that the stock has gained 7 in value.
M&M Live Updates
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA
M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1479.95, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1468.35
As per the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1479.95 with a percent change of 0.79. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.79% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 11.6, indicating that the stock has gained 11.6 points from the previous day's closing price.
M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1468.35, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1485.8
The current data of M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1468.35. The percent change is -1.17%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.45, suggesting a decline of ₹17.45 in the stock price.
M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1485.8 yesterday
On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, a total volume of 101,531 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹1,485.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!