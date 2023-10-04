M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the opening price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was ₹1585.6. The closing price was ₹1553.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1596 and a low of ₹1533.4 during the trading session. The market capitalization of M&M is currently ₹183,967.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 45,546 shares.

