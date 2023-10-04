Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1536.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1535.95 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the opening price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was 1585.6. The closing price was 1553.65. The stock reached a high of 1596 and a low of 1533.4 during the trading session. The market capitalization of M&M is currently 183,967.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 45,546 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1535.95, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1536.8

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1535.95, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is based on the current snapshot and may change throughout the trading day.

04 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1553.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 45,546 shares that were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1553.65.

