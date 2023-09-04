M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock drops in trading today

On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1578.95 with a close price of ₹1576.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1604.55 and a low of ₹1576 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹190,515.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,332 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1578.9, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1591.5 As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is ₹1578.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.79. This corresponds to a net change of -12.6.

M&M September futures opened at 1607.9 as against previous close of 1601.0 M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is currently trading at a spot price of 1589.5. The bid price is 1595.75 with a bid quantity of 700, and the offer price is 1596.65 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 14506100.

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1588.6, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1591.5 The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1588.6, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 2.9.

M&M share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.73% 3 Months 13.52% 6 Months 25.49% YTD 27.44% 1 Year 21.33%

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1591.5, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1576.1 The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1591.5. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.4, which means that the stock has increased by ₹15.4.

