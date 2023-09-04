Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 1591.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1578.9 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1578.95 with a close price of 1576.1. The stock reached a high of 1604.55 and a low of 1576 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 190,515.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1604.55 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,332 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1578.9, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1591.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1578.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.79. This corresponds to a net change of -12.6.

04 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST M&M September futures opened at 1607.9 as against previous close of 1601.0

M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is currently trading at a spot price of 1589.5. The bid price is 1595.75 with a bid quantity of 700, and the offer price is 1596.65 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 14506100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1588.6, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1591.5

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1588.6, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 2.9.

04 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.73%
3 Months13.52%
6 Months25.49%
YTD27.44%
1 Year21.33%
04 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST M&M Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1591.5, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1576.1

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1591.5. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.4, which means that the stock has increased by 15.4.

04 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1576.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 83,332 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,576.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.