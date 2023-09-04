M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock drops in trading today

On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1578.95 with a close price of ₹1576.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1604.55 and a low of ₹1576 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹190,515.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,332 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is ₹1578.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.79. This corresponds to a net change of -12.6.
M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is currently trading at a spot price of 1589.5. The bid price is 1595.75 with a bid quantity of 700, and the offer price is 1596.65 with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has an open interest of 14506100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1588.6, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 2.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.73%
|3 Months
|13.52%
|6 Months
|25.49%
|YTD
|27.44%
|1 Year
|21.33%
The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1591.5. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.4, which means that the stock has increased by ₹15.4.
On the last day, the trading volume for M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 83,332 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,576.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!