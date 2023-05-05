M&M Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

On the last day of trading, Mahindra & Mahindra's stock opened at ₹273.35 and closed at ₹271.7, with a high of ₹289 and a low of ₹270.35. The market capitalization of the company was ₹35,589.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹277.95 and a 52-week low of ₹160.6. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a volume of 662,712 shares.