M&M Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint
M&M

The opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was 273.35, with a high of 289 and a low of 270.35 during the current session.

On the last day of trading, Mahindra & Mahindra's stock opened at 273.35 and closed at 271.7, with a high of 289 and a low of 270.35. The market capitalization of the company was 35,589.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 277.95 and a 52-week low of 160.6. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock had a volume of 662,712 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:14 AM IST M&M trading at ₹288.5, up 6.18% from yesterday's ₹271.7

On the last day of M&M's BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 662,712 at a closing price of 271.7.

