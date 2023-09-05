M&M Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

The last day of trading for M&M saw an open price of ₹1600 and a close price of ₹1591.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1604 and a low of ₹1564.1 during the day. The market capitalization for M&M is ₹187,996.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1604.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M on the last day was 22,632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.