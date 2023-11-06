Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
M&M stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1470.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1468.55 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was 1481.55, while the close price was 1470.45. The stock reached a high of 1489.15 and a low of 1460.35 throughout the day. The market capitalization for M&M is currently 175,838.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670, and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 151,601 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1468.55, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1470.45

The current stock price of M&M is 1468.55 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.9, indicating a decrease of 1.9 from the previous closing price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1470.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 151,601 shares. The closing price of M&M shares on that day was 1,470.45.

