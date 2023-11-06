M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was ₹1481.55, while the close price was ₹1470.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1489.15 and a low of ₹1460.35 throughout the day. The market capitalization for M&M is currently ₹175,838.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 151,601 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.