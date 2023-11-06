M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was ₹1481.55, while the close price was ₹1470.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1489.15 and a low of ₹1460.35 throughout the day. The market capitalization for M&M is currently ₹175,838.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 151,601 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of M&M is ₹1468.55 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.13% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.9, indicating a decrease of ₹1.9 from the previous closing price.
On the last day, the volume of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 151,601 shares. The closing price of M&M shares on that day was ₹1,470.45.
