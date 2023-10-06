M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M was ₹1529. The stock closed at ₹1522.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1549.9, while the lowest price was ₹1513.75. The market capitalization for M&M is ₹184452.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 43222 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1541. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in value. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a minimal increase in the stock's price.
On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 43,222. The closing price for the shares was ₹1522.8.
