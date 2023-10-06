Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1540.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1541 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M was 1529. The stock closed at 1522.8. The highest price reached during the day was 1549.9, while the lowest price was 1513.75. The market capitalization for M&M is 184452.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670, and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 43222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1541, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1540.85

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1541. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in value. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a minimal increase in the stock's price.

06 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1522.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 43,222. The closing price for the shares was 1522.8.

