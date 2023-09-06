M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Drops as Investors Sell Off

On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1578.4 and the close price was ₹1576.05. The high for the day was ₹1583.9 and the low was ₹1565.9. The market capitalization of M&M was ₹188,223.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1604.55 and the 52-week low was ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 26,887 shares.
The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1567.55. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.95 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.66%
|3 Months
|6.28%
|6 Months
|23.67%
|YTD
|25.77%
|1 Year
|18.98%
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for M&M on the BSE was 26,887 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,576.05.
