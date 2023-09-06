Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Drops as Investors Sell Off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 1570.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1567.55 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1578.4 and the close price was 1576.05. The high for the day was 1583.9 and the low was 1565.9. The market capitalization of M&M was 188,223.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1604.55 and the 52-week low was 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 26,887 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1567.55, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1570.5

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1567.55. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.95, suggesting a decrease of 2.95 in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months6.28%
6 Months23.67%
YTD25.77%
1 Year18.98%
06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST M&M Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1572.35, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1576.05

The current stock price of M&M is 1572.35. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -0.23, resulting in a net change of -3.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.7 points.

06 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1576.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for M&M on the BSE was 26,887 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,576.05.

