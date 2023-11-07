M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of M&M stock was ₹1475 and the close price was ₹1468.55. The stock had a high of ₹1491.1 and a low of ₹1474. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at ₹178,155.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1670 and the 52-week low was ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares on that day was 18,597.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Mahindra & Mahindra stock had a low price of ₹1476.7 and a high price of ₹1490 on the current day.
The spot price of M&M stock is 1485.75. The bid price is 1489.1, with a bid quantity of 700. The offer price is 1490.0, with an offer quantity of 350. The open interest for M&M stock is 15,613,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1487.9. The percent change is 1.32, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 19.35, meaning the stock price has increased by ₹19.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.63%
|3 Months
|-1.04%
|6 Months
|20.82%
|YTD
|19.14%
|1 Year
|11.21%
The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1487.9. There has been a percent change of 1.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 19.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 19.35 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend in the M&M stock.
On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, a total of 18,597 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,468.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!