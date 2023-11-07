Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 1468.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1487.9 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M stock was 1475 and the close price was 1468.55. The stock had a high of 1491.1 and a low of 1474. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at 178,155.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1670 and the 52-week low was 1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares on that day was 18,597.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The Mahindra & Mahindra stock had a low price of 1476.7 and a high price of 1490 on the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST M&M November futures opened at 1490.95 as against previous close of 1491.85

The spot price of M&M stock is 1485.75. The bid price is 1489.1, with a bid quantity of 700. The offer price is 1490.0, with an offer quantity of 350. The open interest for M&M stock is 15,613,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST M&M Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.63%
3 Months-1.04%
6 Months20.82%
YTD19.14%
1 Year11.21%
07 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1487.9, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹1468.55

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1487.9. There has been a percent change of 1.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 19.35, suggesting that the stock has gained 19.35 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend in the M&M stock.

07 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1468.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, a total of 18,597 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,468.55.

