M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 1570.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1577.75 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the opening price of M&M was 1573.8. The closing price was 1570.5. The highest price reached during the day was 1580.8, while the lowest was 1560. The market capitalization of M&M is 188869.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1604.55, and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 23446 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1577.75, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1570.5

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1577.75. There has been a 0.46 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.25.

07 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1570.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 23,446. The closing price for the stock was 1570.5.

