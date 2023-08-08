comScore
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  M&M Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

M&M Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 4.23 %. The stock closed at 1465.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1527 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day of trading, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was 1495. The stock closed at 1465.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1530.65, while the lowest price was 1480.4. The market capitalization of M&M is currently 182,794.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1594.85 and the 52-week low is 1124. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 312,501 shares of M&M were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:17:20 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1465.05 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for M&M was 312,501 shares, and the closing price was 1,465.05.

