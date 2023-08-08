M&M Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was ₹1495. The stock closed at ₹1465.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1530.65, while the lowest price was ₹1480.4. The market capitalization of M&M is currently ₹182,794.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1594.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 312,501 shares of M&M were traded.

