M&M stocks gain positive momentum on the trading floor

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint
M&M

The opening price of M&M was 286.95, with the highest price reaching 291.25 and the lowest being 284.7 during the current session.

On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M was 286.95, with a close price of 286.75. The day's high was 289.3, and the low was 284.7. The market capitalization for M&M was 35644.83 crore, with a 52-week high of 289.45 and a 52-week low of 160.6. The BSE volume was 49396 shares traded.

08 May 2023, 11:15 AM IST M&M trading at ₹290.5, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹286.75

As of the latest update, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was 290.5, which is a 1.31% increase from the previous day's closing price. This translates to a net change of 3.75 in the stock's value. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate rapidly, and investors should monitor the market closely for any significant changes.

08 May 2023, 11:12 AM IST M&M trading at ₹290.3, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹286.75

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 290.3 with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 3.55. This indicates that the stock has shown a positive movement in the market, with an increase in both percentage and net value. It can be inferred that investors may be optimistic about the company's performance and future prospects, leading to an increase in demand for the stock. However, it is important to note that stock prices are subject to fluctuations and may change rapidly based on various factors.

08 May 2023, 10:51 AM IST M&M trading at ₹290.2, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹286.75

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock is currently trading at 290.2 with a 1.2% increase in price. The net change in the stock is 3.45, indicating a positive trend in the market.

08 May 2023, 10:30 AM IST M&M trading at ₹288.35, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹286.75

The current price of M&M stock is 288.35, which represents a 0.56% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change for the day is an increase of 1.6.

08 May 2023, 10:27 AM IST M&M closed at ₹286.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, 49,396 shares were traded at a closing price of 286.75.

