Wed Nov 08 2023 10:55:05
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock surges in positive trading session

7 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:43 AM IST
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 1480.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1483.8 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was 1490. The closing price was slightly lower at 1487.9. The stock reached a high of 1496.9 and a low of 1475.6 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 177,227.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 204,323 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:43:23 AM IST

Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 29.95 (+9.51%) & 5.55 (+6.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 1480.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 29.15 (-7.02%) & 6.9 (-9.21%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:38:37 AM IST

M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1481.050.50.031670.01124.0164936.81
Escorts Kubota3165.9541.21.323435.21809.9541771.73
Action Construction Equipment841.056.450.77879.3264.010015.49
Esab India6463.65100.01.576430.13221.359949.51
B E M L2166.2541.21.942715.651129.19021.24
08 Nov 2023, 10:26:00 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1483.8, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1480.55

The current data of M&M stock shows that the stock price is 1483.8. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.25, which means that the stock price has increased by 3.25.

08 Nov 2023, 10:24:11 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was 1474.8, while the high price was 1485.6.

08 Nov 2023, 10:23:34 AM IST

M&M November futures opened at 1490.3 as against previous close of 1485.0

M&M is a stock with a spot price of 1483.6. The current bid price is 1490.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1490.75. The offer quantity is 1050, indicating the number of shares available for sale, whereas the bid quantity is 700, showing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has a high open interest of 15191050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:53:36 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1476.55, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1480.55

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1476.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.27% with a net change of -4. This means that the stock has decreased by 4. Overall, this suggests a slight decrease in the value of M&M stock.

08 Nov 2023, 09:51:05 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:38:45 AM IST

M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.45%
3 Months0.04%
6 Months18.81%
YTD18.46%
1 Year9.51%
08 Nov 2023, 09:21:20 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1477.25, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1480.55

The current data for M&M stock shows that the stock price is 1477.25. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, suggesting that the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:00:15 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1487.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 204,323. The closing price for the share was 1,487.9.

