M&M Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) opened at a price of ₹1572.1 and closed at ₹1577.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1577 and a low of ₹1560.5 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹187,469.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1604.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 34,523 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.