M&M Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 1577.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1566.05 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) opened at a price of 1572.1 and closed at 1577.75. The stock reached a high of 1577 and a low of 1560.5 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 187,469.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1604.55 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 34,523 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1577.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 34,523 shares. The closing price of M&M shares was 1577.75.

