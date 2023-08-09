comScore
LIVE UPDATES

M&M Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 1526.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1499.55 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M stock was 1530 and the close price was 1526.75. The stock had a high of 1533 and a low of 1485. The market cap of M&M is 179,508.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:08:22 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1526.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 96,247. The closing price for the stock was 1526.75.

