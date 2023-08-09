M&M Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of M&M stock was ₹1530 and the close price was ₹1526.75. The stock had a high of ₹1533 and a low of ₹1485. The market cap of M&M is ₹179,508.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 96,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.